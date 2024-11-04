Russians Hit Beryslav In Kherson Region: One Person Wounded
11/4/2024 9:11:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, the Russian forces struck the town of Beryslav in Kherson region leaving a 63-year-old man wounded.
According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram .
"Around noon, the Russian forces struck Beryslav. Due to the enemy shelling, a 63-year-old man suffered explosive trauma and shrapnel injuries to his leg," the message reads.
The injured man was taken to the hospital.
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 4, Russian forces shelled the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region, causing destruction.
