Axxess Names Channda Douglas Vice President Of People

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading global for healthcare at home, announced today the appointment of Channda Douglas as Vice President, People, to bolster the People team of the organization. With nearly 20 years of experience in talent management and human resources operations, including 15 years with global accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, Douglas will work with the team responsible for promoting Axxess' world-renowned culture.

"Channda's extensive experience in all aspects of people development and her proven track record of success make her ideally suited to strengthen our employee engagement," said Tom Codd, Chief Operating Officer at Axxess. "She will play a key role in cultivating The Axxess Way as we continue to grow and scale our business globally."

Prior to joining Axxess, Douglas was the Founder of CLD Solutions, LLC where she provided corporate and individual clients with quality consulting solutions. Before that, she spent 15 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP (PwC) in various leadership roles where she was instrumental in creating and executing several key talent management initiatives. Her thought leadership has consistently helped organizations and clients elevate their people and culture strategies.



"I am excited to join Axxess and work alongside such a talented and dedicated team," said Douglas. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to foster an environment of excellence and inclusion where talent thrives, ultimately driving continued success and growth for Axxess."

About Axxess



Axxess

is the leading global technology platform for healthcare at home. The company offers a robust ecosystem that empowers healthcare organizations and professionals to deliver the highest quality care. By integrating with partners and payers from across the healthcare continuum, more than 9,000 organizations trust the Axxess network to care for more than 5 million patients worldwide. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software solutions. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

Contact: Johnathan Eaves

(903)445-6969

[email protected]

SOURCE Axxess

