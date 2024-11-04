GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. To Hold Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, At 5:00 P.M. ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CERRITOS, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, (“GEN” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature“grill at your table” experience, will hold a call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Co-Chief Executive Officer David Kim and Chief Financial Officer Tom Croal will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-825-9789

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5180

Conference ID: 10193281

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live here and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 19, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10193281

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

​​ GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to 43 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram .

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach and Cody Cree

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

...

Media Relations Contact:

Zach Kadletz and Anna Rutter

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

...