Altimmune To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Provide Business Update On November 12, 2024
11/4/2024 7:46:14 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 and will provide a business update.
Altimmune management will host a conference call at 8:30 am E.T. on November 12 to discuss financial results and provide a business update. The conference call will be webcast live on Altimmune's Investor Relations website at .
Participants who would like to join the call may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Shortly after the call, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations website for up to three months.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit .
Company Contact:
Vipin Garg
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
...
Investor Contacts:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
...
Julia Weilman
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-732-4443
...
Media Contact:
Danielle Cantey
Inizio Evoke, Biotech
Phone: 619-826-4657
...
