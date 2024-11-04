عربي


Few Shopping Malls In Qatar To Open Early On Tuesday

11/4/2024 7:23:09 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and industry and Qatar tourism announced that select shopping malls that are location of electronic referendum committees will open at 7am on the day of general referendum.

In accordance with Decree No. (87) of 2024, regarding the call for referendum on the draft constitutional amendments for 2024, the operating hours for certain shopping malls will start from 7am on Tuesday, November 5, with the aim of providing necessary services to citizens during this period.

The shopping malls that will operate during these hours are:

  • Doha Festival City
  • Landmark Mall
  • The Gate Mall
  • Mall of Qatar
  • Villaggio Mall
  • Vendome Mall
  • Lagoona Mall
  • Al Hazm Mall
  • The Mall
  • Katara - Galeries Lafayette
  • West Walk - Al Waab
  • Ezdan Mall - Al Wakrah
  • Barahat Msheireb - Msheireb

The Peninsula

