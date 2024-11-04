Few Shopping Malls In Qatar To Open Early On Tuesday
Date
11/4/2024 7:23:09 AM
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and industry and Qatar tourism announced that select shopping malls that are location of electronic referendum committees will open at 7am on the day of general referendum.
In accordance with Decree No. (87) of 2024, regarding the call for referendum on the draft constitutional amendments for 2024, the operating hours for certain shopping malls will start from 7am on Tuesday, November 5, with the aim of providing necessary services to citizens during this period.
The shopping malls that will operate during these hours are:
Doha Festival City
Landmark Mall
The Gate Mall
Mall of Qatar
Villaggio Mall
Vendome Mall
Lagoona Mall
Al Hazm Mall
The Mall
Katara - Galeries Lafayette
West Walk - Al Waab
Ezdan Mall - Al Wakrah
Barahat Msheireb - Msheireb
