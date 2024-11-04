Few Shopping Malls In Qatar To Open Early On Tuesday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Commerce and and Qatar announced that select shopping malls that are location of electronic committees will open at 7am on the day of general referendum.



In accordance with Decree No. (87) of 2024, regarding the call for referendum on the draft constitutional amendments for 2024, the operating hours for certain shopping malls will start from 7am on Tuesday, November 5, with the aim of providing necessary services to citizens during this period.

The shopping malls that will operate during these hours are:



Doha Festival City

Landmark Mall

The Gate Mall

Mall of Qatar

Villaggio Mall

Vendome Mall

Lagoona Mall

Al Hazm Mall

The Mall

Katara - Galeries Lafayette

West Walk - Al Waab

Ezdan Mall - Al Wakrah Barahat Msheireb - Msheireb