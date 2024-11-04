Hardly Implemented Firecrackers Ban: SC Pulls Up Delhi Govt, Police

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Remarking that the ban on firecrackers was hardly implemented in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Monday called for an affidavit from the Delhi and Commissioner detailing the steps taken to enforce the same.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) relating to the control of air pollution, a bench headed by Justice Abhay S Oka pulled up the Delhi government for not implementing the firecrackers ban.

“There are widespread reports in newspapers that the ban on firecrackers was not implemented. We want the Delhi government to immediately explain as to why this has happened. We will also issue a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner for non-compliance?” said Justice Oka-led Bench.

The Bench, also comprising Justice AG Masih, asked the Delhi government as well as the Delhi Police to highlight steps they propose to take to mitigate pollution next year.

“The affidavit must also state about instances of fire which have happened during this time within the limits of Delhi. In the meanwhile, Delhi Government and other authorities must also take a call on perpetual ban on firecrackers,” it said.

Further, the apex court asked the states of Punjab and Haryana to file an affidavit detailing the status of stubble burning within their jurisdictions in the last 10 days of October.

In the course of the hearing, the amicus curiae, assisting the top court, pointed out that the pollution level on Diwali night was relatively higher in comparison to the past two years.

The apex court suggested that the premises of sellers of firecrackers should be sealed, apart from enforcing a ban on importing firecrackers from neighbouring states.

The matter will be heard next on November 14.

In September this year, the Delhi government issued a notification imposing a ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2025, to mitigate air pollution in winter.

Delhi's Environment Minister had said that to keep the air clean in the national capital, a notification was issued to mitigate pollution caused by firecrackers by banning their use in the winter months. The notification also banned online sales and delivery of firecrackers in Delhi.