Russians Shell Border Area Of Sumy Region Five Times
Date
11/4/2024 5:13:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since Sunday evening, Russian troops shelled the border area and settlements of the Sumy region five times, with 11 explosions recorded.
That is according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
The Khotin, Yunakivka, and Bilopillia communities came under shelling.
The Russians launched three missiles from a Tornado-S MLRS from their territory at the Yunakivka community.
Read also:
Two civilians injured
in enemy strikes in Donetsk
region in past day
An enemy aircraft dropped guided aerial bombs on the Khotin community.
The Bilopillia community came under enemy artillery shelling.
As Ukrinform reported, on November 4, anti-aircraft gunners shot down 19 Russian Shahed drones in the Sumy region.
MENAFN04112024000193011044ID1108847576
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.