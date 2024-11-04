Russians Shell Border Area Of Sumy Region Five Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since Sunday evening, Russian shelled the border area and settlements of the Sumy region five times, with 11 explosions recorded.

That is according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

The Khotin, Yunakivka, and Bilopillia communities came under shelling.

The Russians launched three missiles from a Tornado-S MLRS from their territory at the Yunakivka community.

An enemy aircraft dropped guided aerial bombs on the Khotin community.

The Bilopillia community came under enemy artillery shelling.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 4, anti-aircraft gunners shot down 19 Russian Shahed drones in the Sumy region.