Volcano Eruption Kills 10 Individuals In Indonesia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- At least ten individuals have died following the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, Flores Island in eastern Indonesia, the Indonesian authorities reported on Monday.

According to a statement from the Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, the volcano erupted on Sunday night, launched fireballs and ash on surrounding villages and burning down several houses.

The center stated that the eruption jammed six villages across three sub-districts, affecting more than 11,000 residents, as the authorities have been evacuating several villages since midnight, relocating residents to safe shelters.

The country's volcanology agency increased the volcano's alert status to the highest level.

The Regional Disaster Management Agency on Flores Island reported that most of the victims were from villages located very close to the Mount as local authorities have designated schools as evacuation centers and extended the state of emergency until December 31.

The agency urged residents around the mountain, as well as visitors and tourists, to avoid activities within a seven-kilometer radius of the eruption site.

Indonesia, frequently experiences volcanic activity due to its location on the Pacific Ocean. (end)

