Jewish Settlers Burn 18 Palestinian Vehicles At Al-Bireh City

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Israeli settlers burned Monday several of Palestinian in the city of Al-Bireh, central West Bank. Dozens of settlers attacked the city of Al-Bireh and set fire in 18 vehicles, eyewitness told KUNA. The settlers also opened fire at the civilians and ambulances, and prevented them from reaching the place. (end) nq

