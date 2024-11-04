Ahead Of Nip And Tuck Vote, Harris Vows To End Gaza War

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): On the eve of the 2024 US presidential election, an opinion poll electoral fray between Vice President Kamala Harris and runner Donald will be a nip and tuck affair.

Each of the wannabe is supported by 49 percent of registered voters, according to an NBC News opinion poll, which said only two percent of electors were undecided.

Support for the VP stemmed from soaring enthusiasm, a 20-point lead over her rival on the abortion issue, the poll revealed.

Sixty-six percent of voters, who believe the country is not on the right track, are supportive of a Trump presidency.

The TV channel conducted the survey from October 30 to November 2, polling 1,000 registered voters. The poll suggested a neck-and-neck presidential election.

Late on Sunday, Kamala Harris told a rally at Michigan State University in East Lansing:“I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza.”

