(MENAFN) The Israel Broadcasting Corporation has reported that there are ongoing partial restrictions concerning the investigation into security leaks originating from Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's office. Recent updates from Hebrew have revealed the identity of the main suspect in this significant case.



According to the broadcaster, four individuals have been arrested in connection with these security breaches, including an advisor to the prime minister. The primary suspect is identified as Eli Feldstein, a former spokesman for Netanyahu.



The investigation was prompted by concerns raised by the Shin Bet, Israel's internal security agency, and the military. They feared that the leaked information could jeopardize national security and undermine efforts to secure the release of hostages.



It has been reported that a senior advisor allegedly disclosed documents labeled "top secret" to foreign media. This advisor, lacking the necessary security clearance, had nevertheless participated in various closed meetings and visits with Netanyahu.



Further inquiries suggest that the leadership of Israeli security was unaware of the full contents of the leaked documents. Some of these documents were claimed to have been found in Gaza and misattributed to the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar; however, investigations have established that these attributions were inaccurate.



The emergence of this scandal has reignited debate within Israeli political circles, particularly in light of the stringent censorship measures imposed by the military. Critics have accused Netanyahu of exploiting these leaks to sway public opinion regarding negotiations, especially in justifying his refusal to pursue a prisoner exchange deal, for which he has held Hamas responsible.



As the investigation progresses, the repercussions of these leaks are poised to significantly impact the political landscape in Israel, prompting critical discussions about transparency, accountability, and the management of sensitive information at the highest levels of government.

