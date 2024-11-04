عربي


Qatar Mediation Efforts Highlighted

11/4/2024 2:18:49 AM

QNA

Acting Director of the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nofe Al Suwaidi participated in a special session on the margins of the conference on Ukraine's peace formula in Montreal, Canada. The session highlighted Qatar's leading role in mediation and humanitarian cooperation, and its efforts in reuniting children in Ukraine and Russia with their families.

The Peninsula

