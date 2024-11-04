Today In Kuwait's History
Date
11/4/2024 2:08:57 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA)
KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA)
--
1984 -- Poet Abdullah Al-Sannan passed away at the age of 67.
1990 -- Syrian forces arrived at the Saudi port of Yanbo to join international coalition troops stationed in Saudi Arabia to liberate the State of Kuwait from the Iraqi occupation.
1998 -- Kuwait won the Arab Ministers of housing and Construction's award for Al-Naeem residential project in Al-Jahra, one of the 1990-95 main housing projects, which consisted of 2,592 units.
2000 -- The Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) approved establishment of the Students Union.
2008 -- NATO warships docked at Shuwaikh Port for a six-day drill, part of the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI).
2012 -- Kuwait Airways former chairman Ahmad Al-Zaben passed away at age of 66. He was elected as president of the London-based international safety organization, the first Arab to hold this position.
2017 -- Kuwait national team won Bangkok Ice Hockey championship after beating the Canadian team "Sting" 3-2.
2019 -- The government approved a draft decree appointing Faisal Al-Shaya as President of the State Audit Bureau. (end) gta
