Iran Planning Powerful Attack On Israel WSJ

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Iran has escalated its hostile rhetoric, including through channels with other Arab nations, indicating preparation for a new, complex attack on Israel that would involve more powerful warheads than previously used.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal late Saturday night, citing Iranian and Egyptian official sources, according to Ukrinform.

"Amid U.S. warnings against a counterattack on Israel, Iran is sending a defiant diplomatic message: It is planning a complex response involving even more powerful warheads and other weapons," the message reads.

An Egyptian official said Iran warned privately of a“strong and complex” response.

The newspaper also cites an Iranian official who stated that Iran's military has suffered casualties, and thus Israelis“need to respond.” He added that Iran might use Iraqi territory for operations and is likely to strike Israeli military facilities,“but much more aggressively than last time.”

It remains unclear whether Iran's threats are genuine or merely strong rhetoric. The Iranian regime informed Arab diplomats that this time it would involve its regular army, although this does not imply troop deployments, the publication notes. It suggests that not only the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), but also regular forces could participate in the operation.

Meanwhile, Israel is prepared to respond decisively to any potential Iranian attack. Israel's response will depend on the size, nature, and effectiveness of Tehran's attack.

When Israel launched a counterstrike on Iran on October 26, it disabled a significant part of Iran's strategic air defenses, substantially increasing risks for Tehran. So far, Israel has refrained from targeting Iranian oil and nuclear facilities, which are crucial for Iran's economy and security. However, Israeli officials suggest that this stance could change.

As previously reported, on Friday, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the deployment of additional destroyers, combat aircraft, and several B-52 strategic bombers to the Middle East in response to escalating tensions with Iran and its proxies.