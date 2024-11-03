Sara Ali Khan Is ‘Back To Reality’ With ‘Post Diwali Shoot Day’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Sara Ali Khan has returned to work post Diwali and said she is“back to reality.”

Sara took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of the sun from her undisclosed shoot locations.

For the caption, she wrote: Post Diwali shoot day. Back to reality & still chasing the sun.”

However, the actress, who is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, did not reveal what she is shooting for.

On October 25, Sara revealed she was shooting for next in Manali, Himachal Pradesh with filmmaker Amar Kaushik and Ayushmann Khurrana. After which, she visited the 24-meters tall Hidimba Devi temple.

Sara shared a string of pictures posing with the director and the actor as they sat next to a bonfire. In one image, the actress was seen in a black and white graffiti hoodie paired with dark jeans and earmuffs. Keeping the colour code in check, Kaushik and Ayushmann too were dressed in black.

This will be the first time Sara and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in a film, which is reported to be a“spy comedy”.

Sara was seen in the“Ae Watan Mere Watan” about India's struggle for freedom in 1942, based on the life of Usha Mehta, a brave young girl who starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement.

On Diwali, Sara shared photos with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, showcasing their sibling bond.

Unleashing her poetic talent, Sara lived her 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' moment with her brother jaan.

She took to her Instagram handle to post her pictures with Ibrahim and wrote in the caption,“Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. With my Brother Jaan, it's always fun. Kabhi laughter & sometimes he'll scold. And Appa Jaan will do as she's told.”