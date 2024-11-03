Ivano-Frankivsk Sends 15 FPV Drones To Mechanized Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivano-Frankivsk residents handed over 15 FPV drones to the 67th separate mechanized brigade of the of Ukraine.

Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“The Ivano-Frankivsk rear is helping the defenders. We have delivered 15 FPV drones for the 67th separate mechanized brigade. Let them bombard the enemies well,” Martsinkiv wrote.

As reported, the National Guard's Svoboda battalion received 100 FPV drones and other equipment from the Ivano-Frankivsk community.