Ivano-Frankivsk Sends 15 FPV Drones To Mechanized Brigade
Date
11/3/2024 7:12:12 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivano-Frankivsk residents handed over 15 FPV drones to the 67th separate mechanized brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine.
Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
“The Ivano-Frankivsk rear is helping the defenders. We have delivered 15 FPV drones for the 67th separate mechanized brigade. Let them bombard the enemies well,” Martsinkiv wrote.
As reported, the National Guard's Svoboda battalion received 100 FPV drones and other equipment from the Ivano-Frankivsk community.
MENAFN03112024000193011044ID1108846464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.