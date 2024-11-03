Qatar Chairs 25Th Meeting Of Ministerial Committee In Charge Of Following Up On Implementation Of GCC Joint Action Decisions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar chaired the 25th meeting of the ministerial committee in charge of following up on the implementation of joint action decisions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held today in Doha.

The meeting was chaired by Cabinet Secretary-General HE Hamad bin Ahmed Al Muhannadi and attended by Their Excellencies the heads of delegations of the GCC countries, along with GCC Secretary-General HEJasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

In his opening remarks, HE Cabinet Secretary-General Al Muhannadi emphasized that strengthening and advancing joint Gulf cooperation is a top priority for the State of Qatar, aiming to elevate it to meet the aspirations of the GCC leaders and peoples. His Excellency underscored the vital role of the ministerial committee in overseeing the implementation of joint action decisions and highlighted the importance of the topics on the agenda of this session.

HE GCC Secretary-General Albudaiwi also addressed the committee, noting that over its four-decade journey, the GCC has made significant strides and ambitious achievements across various fields of joint cooperation. He praised the progress achieved by the Ministerial Committee in ensuring the implementation of the Supreme Councils resolutions.

The Committee deliberated on several topics related to the follow-up on decisions issued by the Supreme Council, including the issuance of legislative tools to support the path of joint Gulf action. Appropriate decisions and recommendations were made on the issues discussed during the meeting.