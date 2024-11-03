Tajikistan Pres. Arrives In Kuwait On Official Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 3 (KUNA) - The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon and his accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait on Sunday on an official visit.

His Highness the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received the president at the airport.

The Tajikistan president was also received by Acting Prime Minister, Interior and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah Deputy Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shireeda Al-Muasherji, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and senior state officials.

The president of Tajikistan is accompanied by an official delegation including Chief of Staff of the President of Tajikistan Rahmon Azade Emomali, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirodjidin Muhriddin, Assistant to the President for International Relations Azaamsha Sharifi, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Zafiqi Zafizizadeh, Minister of Finance Fayzidin Kaharzoda, Minister of Industry and New Technologies Sher Ali Kabir, Minister of Labor and Migration Gulnara Hasanzoda and a number of senior officials in the government. (end)

