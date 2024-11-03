Retail Congress MENA 2024: Igniting the Future of Retail in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The retail industry is on the cusp of a new era, and the Retail Congress MENA 2024 is set to be the catalyst for its transformation. This landmark event, taking place on November 4-5 at the Mandarin Oriental, Al Faisaliah in Riyadh, is a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R).

With the theme "GENESIS – IGNITE: The Genesis of Vision 2030, Reigniting Retail," the Congress aims to bring together the brightest minds in the retail industry to explore the latest trends, innovations, and opportunities. In a world where consumer expectations are constantly evolving, retailers must evolve to stay ahead of the curve. This event offers a unique platform to learn from industry leaders, network with peers, and gain valuable insights into the future of retail.

The Retail Congress MENA 2024 is proud to be supported by a diverse range of industry leaders, including Al Khozama, Al Othaim Investments, Cenomi Centers, Hamat, Azad Properties, Kinan International Real Estate Development Co., Unified Real Estate Development, RED, and many more.

The Retail Congress MENA 2024 will feature a packed agenda of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Attendees can expect to hear from top industry experts on topics such as:

• Strategic execution: How to effectively implement new strategies and initiatives

• Leadership in times of transformation: The qualities needed to lead a retail business through change

• Sustainability-driven innovation: Creating sustainable retail practices that benefit both businesses and the environment

• Cutting-edge retail technologies: The latest trends in technology that are shaping the retail landscape

The Congress will feature a lineup of world-renowned speakers, including:

• John Sanei, renowned Futures Strategist at John Sanei Inc., will provide cutting-edge foresight on the retail landscape, guiding businesses on how to thrive amidst emerging industry trends.

• Veemal Gungadin, CEO of Gevme, will delve into the powerful role of technology in transforming retail, showcasing how digital innovations are redefining customer experiences.





