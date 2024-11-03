OpenAI announces launch of ChatGPT Search for web sources

(MENAFN) OpenAI, the American artificial intelligence company, announced the launch of ChatGPT Search on Thursday, which allows users to receive quick answers accompanied by links to relevant web sources. In a blog post, the company emphasized that "ChatGPT can now search the web in a much better way than before." This advancement aims to provide users with fast, timely responses to their inquiries without needing to rely solely on traditional search engines.



The new feature combines the advantages of a natural language interface with the accessibility of real-time information, including up-to-date sports scores, news updates, stock quotes, and more. According to the announcement, ChatGPT will automatically decide to conduct a web search based on user queries, though users also have the option to initiate a search manually by clicking a designated web search icon.



OpenAI has established partnerships with various news and data providers to ensure the inclusion of the latest information and improved visual presentations across several categories, such as weather, stocks, sports, news, and maps. Users can access ChatGPT Search via chatgpt.com, as well as through desktop and mobile applications, ensuring that a broad audience can take advantage of this new functionality.



As of Thursday, all ChatGPT Plus and Team users, along with those on the SearchGPT waitlist, have access to ChatGPT Search. OpenAI plans to extend access to Enterprise and Edu users in the coming weeks, with a rollout for all free users scheduled for the months ahead. This development comes amid increasing competition in the search engine market, particularly with rivals like Google, Microsoft’s Bing, and Perplexity.

