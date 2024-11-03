IFC allocates USD3.6 billion investment package for Türkiye

(MENAFN) The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Group, mobilized a USD3.6 billion package for Türkiye in the fiscal year from July 2023 to June 2024. This information was shared by Hela Cheikhrouhou, the corporation's vice president for the Middle East, Central Asia, Türkiye, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. The investment package underscores Türkiye's status as the third largest country of activity for the IFC, following only India and Brazil.



On the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York in September, the Turkish American Business Association, along with high-level Turkish officials, organized successful meetings to highlight the evolution of Türkiye's economic and fiscal policy. These discussions focused on opportunities for foreign direct investments and enhancing trade relationships, aiming for greater prosperity and positive outcomes for both American companies and Turkish businesses, Cheikhrouhou noted.



During the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, there was a consensus regarding the positive steps taken towards macro-fiscal stabilization that began in mid-2023. This includes improvements in the country's sovereign ratings and a growing appetite among foreign private sector investors to explore opportunities in Türkiye, which could lead to new job creation.



Cheikhrouhou's remarks emphasize the ongoing commitment to fostering an attractive investment climate in Türkiye, showcasing the potential for collaborative economic growth between international investors and the Turkish market.

