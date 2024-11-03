Russians Launch 266 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day
Date
11/3/2024 5:10:47 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched 266 strikes on ten towns and villages in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday, November 2.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, Russian troops carried out four airstrikes on Lobkove, Piatykhatky, Novodarivka and Mala Tokmachka. Some 124 UAVs attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka, and Malynivka. Nine MLRS attacks targeted Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodarivka, and Orikhiv. Russian forces also launched 129 artillery strikes on Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodarivka, and Preobrazhenka.
"There were six reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. Civilians were not hurt," Fedorov said.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
