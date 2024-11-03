Commercial Bank Participates In IMF And IIF In Washington

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital solutions in Qatar, participated in the 2024 annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Institute of International Finance (IIF), alongside many global banks. Both events were held in parallel in Washington, from 23 October until 27 October 2024.

The Qatari Banks jointly hosted a successful reception on 25 October 2024 with the presence of Finance Minister, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari; Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, H E Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani as well as Qatari Banks and Board members and CEOs.

Commercial Bank was represented at these meetings by Mohamad Ismail Mandani Al Emadi, Board Member; Joseph Abraham, Group CEO; Fahad Badar, EGM, Chief Wholesale and International Banking Officer; Parvez Khan, EGM, Treasury and Investments; Omran Al Sherawi, AGM and Head of ALM.

With its aspiration to continuously bring the latest banking solutions to customers, Commercial Bank attended the IIF and IMF conferences to forge relationships with prominent banks across the region, and the globe, and to maximize opportunities in new areas of business.