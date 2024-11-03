Al Khater Meets With Canada FM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Montreal: of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Friday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada H E Melanie Joly, on the sidelines of the Ministerial on the Human Dimension of the Peace Formula in Ukraine, which is being held in the Canadian city of Montreal.

They discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly reuniting Ukrainian families. The meeting also dealt with developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, Lebanon.