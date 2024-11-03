Media City Qatar, Qatar University Hold Euronews Business Media Training To Empower Future Media Leaders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar, in collaboration with Qatar University, successfully held the Euronews Business Media Training, an inspiring initiative aimed at equipping students with practical experience in media production, journalism, editorial, and broadcasting, fostering the development of young creative talent.

Students engaged in hands-on training and real-world case studies, blending practical experience with theoretical to sharpen their skills. The three-day event, held from October 29 to October 31, 2024, at Qatar University's College of Business and Economics, offered students within media and media-adjacent fields an immersive learning experience.

Through hands-on sessions with experts from the Euronews Doha production team, participants explored the latest trends, innovative content distribution strategies, and business models shaping the global media landscape, gaining a deeper understanding of the media industry's dynamic nature. The business media training marks the first major initiative stemming from the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the Qatar Economic Forum in May 2024 between Media City Qatar and Qatar University. This initiative also highlights the strategic partnership between Media City and Euronews, aimed at delivering world-class training in Qatar and fostering the next generation of media professionals.

Tevfik Ergun, Strategy & Business Planning Manager at Media City Qatar, stated,“This business media training marks a pivotal moment in our journey to drive the transformation of Qatar's media landscape and build what's 'next' for our industry. By aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030, and through partnerships with leading institutions like Qatar University and global leaders such as Euronews, we are not only nurturing talent today, but also shaping the future of media in Qatar and positioning the country as a regional hub for media innovation and excellence.”

Rana Sobh, Dean of the College of Business and Economics (CBE) at Qatar University, remarked,“The Euronews Business Media Training marks the start of a lasting commitment to empowering our students with practical, transferable skills that will enable them to excel in the fast-changing media business landscape beyond their university experience.

By fostering strong collaborations with industry leaders from Media City Qatar and Euronews, we are enriching our curriculum and ensuring that our students are fully prepared to make meaningful and impactful contributions, not only in media but across various sectors.”

Maxime Carboni, Chief Business Officer at Euronews, commented,“We're excited to join forces with Media City Qatar and Qatar University's Business College for this business media training. This initiative aligns with our dedication to nurturing the next generation of media professionals. Students will gain invaluable hands-on experience in the world of media. At Euronews, we're committed to empowering the future of media through education and collaboration, and we're proud to be part of this business media training.”

As part of its broader strategy, Media City Qatar remains dedicated to fostering a thriving media ecosystem in the country by supporting the growth of creative talent and innovative media practices. By establishing partnerships with educational institutions and global industry leaders, Media City Qatar is committed to positioning Qatar as a leading hub for media and content creation, playing a vital role in the nation's cultural and economic future.