9Th Meeting Of Eritrean National Committee In Germany

The Eritrean National Committee in Germany convened for its 9th meeting on 26 October in Frankfurt. The gathering included representatives from various national committees and members of the Eritrean Commission from cities across Germany.

Mr. Yohannes Woldu, Charge d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, provided a comprehensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as on regional and global developments. He emphasized the importance of the national committees' contributions and active participation in implementing national development programs and strengthening organizational capacity.

During the meeting, the National Committee presented a mid-year activity report for 2024, highlighting both achievements and challenges encountered.

Participants engaged in an in-depth discussion on the report and expressed their commitment to enhance their contributions to national initiatives and participate actively in the implementation of programs planned for 2025.

