Ukrainian Forces Capture Enemy T-72 Tank In Donetsk Region
Date
11/3/2024 12:10:43 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers with the 35th Marine Infantry Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi have captured a Russian T-72 tank in the Donetsk region.
The Ukrainian Navy announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Soldiers with the 35th Marine Infantry Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi captured another T-72 tank of the Russian Occupation forces during battles in the Donetsk region. Thank you for 'Lend-Lease,' we will return the shells," the post reads.
