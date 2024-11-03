Ukrainian Forces Capture Enemy T-72 Tank In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) with the 35th Marine Infantry Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi have captured a Russian T-72 tank in the Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian Navy announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Soldiers with the 35th Marine Infantry Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi captured another T-72 tank of the Russian forces during battles in the Donetsk region. Thank you for 'Lend-Lease,' we will return the shells," the post reads.