Nearly 100 Apartment Buildings Being Restored In Kharkiv - City Council

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, nearly 100 apartment buildings damaged by Russian shelling are currently undergoing restoration. Since February 2024, 51 buildings have been restored.

Director of the Department for Improvement, Restoration and Reconstruction at the Kharkiv City Council, Kostiantyn Lyska, announced this at a public discussion“Restoration of Kharkiv: a common vision and strategy of the authorities and the community,” an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to him, about 600 houses have sustained structural damage.

“Since the department's establishment in February of this year, we have completed the restoration of 51 houses with minor damage, including roofs damaged in strikes. Additionally, windows have been installed in public areas and apartments where necessary. Today, about 100 more houses are being restored,” said Lyska.



































































At the same time, he stressed that there is a shortage of construction workers in the city, as many have been mobilized to the army. Work has been suspended or slowed down at some sites.

The official stated that UAH 604 million has been allocated to Kharkiv from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression this year for the restoration of eight buildings that have incurred significant damage. The work at the four sites is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024. The city budget is also funding the restoration of other buildings with minor damage.

As reported, two overpasses destroyed by the Russian army in 2022 were restored in the Chuhuiv district in the Kharkiv region.