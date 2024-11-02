PM Visits Art And Design Festival At Darb Al-Saai

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani on Saturday toured the Freej Art and Design Festival, organised by the of Culture at Darb al-Saai in Umm Salal.

The festival will continue until November 6. HE Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied during the tour by HE the Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Thani. HE the prime minister toured the festival and learned about various activities held on the sidelines of the festival, which contributes to enhancing cultural identity and developing cultural awareness.

