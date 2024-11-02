Have Terror Incidents Surged In J&K After Election Results?

Notably, since Omar Abdullah's swearing-in, Jammu and Kashmir has experienced 10 terrorism-related incidents within a span of 17 days.

These incidents include the killing of a non-local laborer from Bihar, in Shopian, and an infiltrator in Baramulla. A militant attack in Ganderbal claimed the lives of seven people, including six laborers and a doctor, while two soldiers and two army potters were killed in a militant attack on an army vehicle in Gulmarg.

Other incidents include the killing of three militants in an encounter after they attacked an army ambulance in Akhnoor Jammu, and two migrant workers injured in a militant attack in Budgam.



Encounters have also taken place in Parner Bandipora, Khanyar Srinagar, and Shangus Anantnag, resulting in the deaths of two militants.

Notably, despite the new government's establishment, control over security operations remains firmly in the hands of the Lieutenant Governor (LG). The LG oversees police matters and law enforcement, chairing crucial counter-terrorism meetings that involve military, paramilitary, and intelligence agencies. Recent amendments have ensured that the LG retains authority over security measures, countering terrorist activities and managing related funding and resources.

“Unified Command head, which is the LG, should streamline the security grid. I have made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir cannot be run under dual control,” Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to Chief Minister, Omar Abdulah, said.

He said that the responsibility lies with the security forces to ensure stability.

“This is the work of the security grid. They have to fasten the security system; we have seen several attacks in recent days, and this needs to end.”

NC Demands Probe

“There should be an investigation as to how these are taking place after government formation. I have doubts that perhaps it is being done by those who want to destabilise this government. Why were not these taking place before? Why are they happening now? There should be an independent inquiry,”

NC president Farooq Abdullah said

as the encounter

was raging in

Khanyar quarter of the city.

He sought an inquiry into the spike in terrorist attacks in the Valley since Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was sworn in, saying some elements were trying to destabilise an elected government.

Asked if he believed Pakistan was responsible for the attacks, Farooq Abdullah reiterated that an investigation should be conducted into the rise in such incidents after the recently-concluded assembly elections.

The NC president

questioned the timing of the increase, saying,“I doubt why there wasn't a spurt in gunfights before the government formation. There should be an independent probe to find out who is doing it.”

Referring to the Khanyar

encounter, he emphasized that militants should be apprehended rather than killed, stating,“They should be arrested to find out whether there is any agency

behind to

destabilise the Omar Abdullah-led government.

Dr. Abdullah pointed out that the J&K had seen stability prior to the government's formation, with terrorism at a low point and local businesses thriving.“Tourism is thriving, and people are doing their routine business.



He said the peaceful assembly election was a big achievement for the people of Kashmir, and it united the entire community.

“Terrorism was at its lowest ebb; that's why I am demanding a probe,” he remarked.



Pertinently, after the government formation in J&K, there has been a spurt in attacks on non-local labourers and also on the security forces.

Nearly one dozen people,

mostly migrant labourers,

were killed in twin attacks at Gagangir

inSonamarg and Gulmarg areas last month.

Meanwhile, NC's alliance partner Congress also raised suspicion over the timing of the attacks in the

Kashmir

valley.

“It is a matter of grave concern and the timing of it is actually very suspicious because we had very peaceful elections. Before the elections, we had a very peaceful time, and immediately after the elections, all this has started,” J-K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra told PTI Videos here.

“It is concerning that it (terror attacks) has started only after elections,” he added.

Karra called for a holistic and inclusive approach to handle the matters of security.

“When LG Manoj Sinha took the security review, I said that time also that it has to be a holistic, inclusive approach like the state government and LG's office should work in tandem,” he said.

“On the contrary, things are going crossroads. I don't find a kind of a congenial environment between the two. It is not in the interest of people and the national interest,” he said.

“Instead of going for one-upmanship, the national interest has to be kept paramount as we have very hostile neighbours,” Karra added.

Pradesh Congress chief expressed apprehensions that the spike in the violence would impact the restoration of statehood to J&K.

“What we have been hearing from Delhi is that if statehood is granted back to us, it would be an amended state and some vital departments need to be retained. I hope it is not that. I think the situation is getting created for that,” he said.

“We will not accept the half-cooked statehood”, Karra said, adding,“We need a full, complete statehood. But, I think something is fishy about it. I am not able to explain it right now, but something is not going the right way.”

Earlier, the lieutenant governor, prime minister, home minister, and the BJP, all used to say that statehood is round the

corner, but now the same BJP is saying the atmosphere is not congenial, the Congress leader said.

“So, the suspicion now is that who is creating this non congenial atmosphere. It needs to be looked into,” he added.

National Conference leader and Member of Parliament Rahullah Mehdi criticized the BJP regime for its repeated security failures. He questioned the sudden rise in attacks following the recent elections.

The remark has not gone down well with the BJP, which accused

senior

Abdullah of“blaming the Indian Army, Indian agencies to escape his responsibility”.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said,“It is very unfortunate that on such a sensitive issue, instead of giving priority to the nation, some people are giving priority to politics, family and vote bank. It does not befit Farooq Abdullah to blame the Indian Army, Indian agencies to escape his responsibility or to save the sponsors of terrorism”.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina said that the army, police, and security forces should have our full support.

“Farooq Abdullah knows that this terrorism is coming from Pakistan... This is a well-known fact. What is there to investigate in this? He knows that the terrorist attacks that are taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and terrorist organisations are involved in this... We all should support our army, police and security forces... We have to fight unitedly against those who are the enemies of humanity...,” Raina said.

Meanwhile, the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP defended Farooq Abdullah's statement.

