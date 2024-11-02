عربي


First Encounter In Srinagar After Over 2 Years


11/2/2024 7:08:14 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- After a lull of over two years, Srinagar witnessed an encounter Saturday, leaving a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) dead and four security personnel injured.

As per details, the last gunfight in Srinagar was witnessed on September 15, 2022, in the Nowgam area, where two terrorists were killed.

Even though many parts of the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region have continued to see infrequent terror attacks and other incidents of violence, Srinagar has remained relatively peaceful and was even declared as 'terrorism-free' by the CRPF some time ago.
On June 13, 2022, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were killed in an encounter with Security Forces (SFs) in the Bemina area of Srinagar.
On May 27, 2022, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with police in the Soura area of Srinagar.

In Bishamber Nagar, on April
10, 2022, two foreign terrorists of the same group
were killed in an encounter with security forces.

On March 10, 2022, in Hazratbal, Srinagar, a Pakistani terrorist of LeT was killed in a brief shootout.

Prior to this,
three terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in an encounter in the Nowgam area of Srinagar.

In February, the same year, Security Forces (SFs) killed two The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorist during a gunfight in the Zakura area of Srinagar

A month before on January 3, one foreign terrorist of LeT was killed in
Shalimar, Srinagar.

Srinagar city had witnessed an encounter between security forces and terrorists on May 19, 2020, when two Hizb
    Mujahideen cadres were neutralised by the security forces at Nawa Kadal.

