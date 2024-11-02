First Encounter In Srinagar After Over 2 Years

As per details, the last gunfight in Srinagar was witnessed on September 15, 2022, in the Nowgam area, where two terrorists were killed.



Even though many parts of the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region have continued to see infrequent terror and other incidents of violence, Srinagar has remained relatively peaceful and was even declared as 'terrorism-free' by the CRPF some time ago.

On June 13, 2022, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were killed in an encounter with Security Forces (SFs) in the Bemina area of Srinagar.

On May 27, 2022, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with police in the Soura area of Srinagar.

In Bishamber Nagar, on April

10, 2022, two foreign terrorists of the same group

were killed in an encounter with security forces.

On March 10, 2022, in Hazratbal, Srinagar, a Pakistani terrorist of LeT was killed in a brief shootout.

Prior to this,

three terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in an encounter in the Nowgam area of Srinagar.

In February, the same year, Security Forces (SFs) killed two The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorist during a gunfight in the Zakura area of Srinagar

A month before on January 3, one foreign terrorist of LeT was killed in

Shalimar, Srinagar.