Kashmir Valley Sees 3 Encounters In A Day

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the densely populated locality of Khanyar in the interior city following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire at the search party, which retaliated, a official said.

During the operation, a fire broke out in the house where the terrorists were holed up and thick grey smoke was seen billowing into the sky.

KO photo by Abid Bhat

One terrorist has been gunned down in the ongoing encounter, the officials said.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and two policemen were injured in the encounter. They were taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, the officials said.

The police said that they shifted dozens of civilians including women and children of the besieged area to safer locations to ensure no harm comes to them.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V K Birdhi said that acting on a specific lead, police and CRPF laid a siege in Khanyar area of Srinagar early this morning.“As the forces zeroed in on the suspected house, they came under a volley of fire. The fire was responded to after which a fierce encounter took place. All precautions were taken as the area was a congested one,” he said.

KO photo by Abid Bhat

The IGP said that the operation was conducted in a very professional manner to ensure zero collateral damage.“In the ensuing gunfight, one foreign terrorist was killed. He was identified as Usman alias Chota Waleed, the Lashkar-e-Taiba commander,” he said.

The Kashmir police chief said that slain was involved in the killing of police inspector Masroor Ahmed last year and his further role is being investigated. The IGP said that in the gunfight two policemen and two CRPF personnel were injured who are stable. Asked how the slain terrorist reached Srinagar that was declared terrorist free, the IGP said that inputs keep on coming to police about movement of terrorists.“The killing of Lashkar terrorist is a significant achievement,” he said

He said the body of the slain terrorist has been retrieved while a large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site. The IGP said that while the operation has been completed, the area is being sanitised.

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Today's encounter in Srinagar was first after September 15, 2022 when two terrorists were killed in Nowgam area of the city.

In Anantnag district of

Jammu and Kashmir, two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces, officials said.

The encounter broke out near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area of the south Kashmir district.

IGP Kashmir said that acting on a specific information about the presence of terrorists in the rugged area of Halkan Gali, Shangus, Larnoo area of Anantnag district, police, army and the CRPF laid a siege in the area.“As the forces inched closer to the terrorists, they opened fire and in the ensuing gunbattle, two terrorists were killed. The operation is underway in the area,” the IGP said, adding that the operation was ongoing in the area.

Addressing a joint presser at Wuzur, Qazigund, headquarters, Commander 2 sector RR Brigadier Anirudh Chouhan said on October 8, Arbaz Mir, one of the slain terrorists had killed rifleman Hilal Ahmed and he along with another one had fled to Kulgam.“We received information about their movement in Halkan Gali, Larnoo after which a joint team of army and Police launched an operation. The movement of terrorists was noticed and they were challenged by the troops. The terrorists fired indiscriminately after which an intense gunfight broke out,” he said, adding that in the ensuing

encounter, two terrorists were killed.

The army officer said that from the slain terrorists one US made M-4 rifle and an AK rifle was recovered besides other arms and ammunition.“Arbaz had crossed over to the other side of the LoC and he returned last year,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South Kashmir Javaid Ahmed Matoo said that two slain terrorists were identified as Zahid Ahmed Reshi of Hassanpora Bijbehara and Arbaz Ahmed Mir of Qaimoh, Kulgam.

“Both the terrorists were involved in a series of attacks including the attacks on non-local labourers,” he said. The DIG said that early this morning, the area of Halkan Gali was cordoned off.“Zahid Rashid was involved in the killing of a non-local in April this year and then he joined terrorist ranks. Arbaz has been missing since 2018. Both these terrorists were involved in many crimes,” he said.

Asked whether there were any third terrorists, he said there was input about only two and both were killed. On why oflate, Kashmir is witnessing spurt in encounters and attacks, the DIG said that terrorists have received a serious dent since past few years and now they are trying to show their presence.“We are tracking them and will eliminate the remaining ones as well,” he said.

Reports said that the security forces and a group of militants clashed in a remote area of northern Bandipore district earlier on Saturday.

A search operation was launched on Saturday after movement of terrorists was observed in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, Army said.

In a post on X, the Indian Army on Saturday said that terrorists opened fire on security personnel and escaped into the jungle.

“On 01 November 2024 late evening, suspicious movement was spotted, in Panar of Bandipora, by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. Search Operation underway,” Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted on X.

Birdhi visited the injured jawans from the police and CAPF who were wounded during an encounter with terrorists in Khanyar, Srinagar, earlier Saturday.“During his visit, the IGP expressed genuine concern for their recovery and inquired about their well-being, acknowledging their vital contributions to maintaining peace and security in the region. He also offered words of encouragement and assured the injured personnel of full support throughout their recovery process,” a police spokesman in a statement said.



Timeline Of Major Encounters

Nov 2, 2024: Khanyar

Sep 14, 2022: Nowgam

Jun 13, 2022: Bemina

May 27, 2022: Soura

Apr 10, 2022: Bishambar Nagar

Mar 10, 2022: Hazratbal

Mar 16, 2022: Nowgam

Feb 5, 2022: Zakura Jan 3, 2022: Shalimar (inputs from agencies)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now