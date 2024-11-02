Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations For Flag Day

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai – 02 November 2024: In response to the invitation of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime of the UAE and of Dubai, to raise the flag of the United Arab Emirates in ministries and institutions in a unified manner, Dubai celebrated Flag Day in a national atmosphere that embodies the highest expressions of belonging and loyalty. This event reaffirmed the unity and cohesion of the people of the UAE under the banner of union, in light of the visionary leadership. The UAE flag was raised at the main building of Dubai Customs at 11 a.m. with the participation of His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, executive directors, department heads, and staff.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad stated that Flag Day represents a national occasion that reflects our unity and solidarity in preserving the achievements and cultural and humanitarian gains of our nation. It is also a time to renew our loyalty and commitment to our leadership and our determination to continue our work and dedication for the elevation and advancement of our homeland, ensuring that the UAE flag remains high among nations. We take this cherished occasion to extend our congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, as well as to the members of the Supreme Council, the rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the UAE.

He added, 'Our flag symbolizes a journey filled with qualitative achievements and remarkable successes associated with the name of the UAE, and it stands for leadership and excellence across various fields of work, creativity, and innovation. The Dubai Customs Department and all its employees are determined to contribute to this bright journey through dedicated and earnest work, boundless giving, and maintaining the successes achieved, ensuring sustainable development and solidifying the UAE's position and leadership among the most advanced, prosperous, and growing nations in the world.'