Jawzjan Woman Seeks Support To Train Female Photographers

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): A woman in northern Jawzjan province has established a photography studio for the first time and says if she is supported, she will provide females with jobs and trainings.

Recently, Soman Kohkan created the studio and computer services named Taswir-e-Roz in Shiberghan city and now she has many costumers.

Kohkan told Pajwhok Afghan News she established the shop with a capital of 150,000 afghanis. It offered services including taking photos, printing documents and filming different ceremonies.

“Now, in this studio, women take photos safely. Women are not comfortable with men's photography due to social conditions and family restrictions and they prefer to be photographed by woman”: she added.

According to Soman, if government and partner institutions support her, she will develop the studio and attract a number of women and girls to work and provide trainings in the field of photography and filming.

“I established this shop three years ago and I had good income, but eight months ago robbers stole the studio's equipment and I was unemployed, recently, I reactivated it by taking loan”.

In future, she plans to provide the service of printing on clothes with different designs and others by purchasing advanced equipment and devices.

Some women are happy with the photography and say now they are comfortable taking photos and printing documents.

Gul Naz, a costumer, explained she would not feel comfortable when being photographed by men.

She said Soman's studio had high quality and said:“I'm very happy that a lady takes my photo and now I can easily come and take a photo”.

“Today, I brought my wife for taking photo in women's photography because of its its safe and secure environment for women to come alone and all employees are ladies”: Yousuf, a resident, said, welcoming the establishment of this studio.

He expressed hope there will be more shops like this so that women could take pictures safely.

Meanwhile, Marina Barakzai, a civil society activist, told Pajhwok:“Creating this photography gives other women motivation and encourage to invest, on the other hand it shows strength and capabilities of women”

She hoped the government and institutions would support female investors so that they could develop their works.

Head of Commerce and Industry Maulvi Niyaz Mohammad Tawab also welcomed the photography studio and said:“It is a different business and very comfortable for females”

This investment gives other women and girls motivation to start their own businesses, the director added.

“We ae trying to support these businesswomen by attract donations with the help of institutions, more women will be recruited and provide more work opportunities for women”.

Currently, more than 4,000 women are engaged in various industrial and commercial works and play a good role in economically supporting their families.

