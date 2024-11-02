(MENAFN) In a stark revelation, Ukrainian MP Anna Skorokhod reported that more than 100,000 Ukrainian have either deserted their posts or gone AWOL during the ongoing conflict with Russia. This alarming figure underscores the growing concerns surrounding troop morale and management within the Ukrainian Armed Forces, particularly as the country grapples with rising losses and personnel shortages.



During an appearance on the Novyny.LIVE TV show, Skorokhod attributed these desertions to significant mismanagement and poor decision-making by military officials, which she claims has contributed to low morale on the battlefield. “I will not tell you the [exact] number of people who deserted and went AWOL, but will say it is over 100,000,” she stated, emphasizing the severity of the situation.



The lawmaker’s comments follow the recent announcement from another Ukrainian MP about plans to draft an additional 160,000 soldiers, a move necessitated by the high casualty rates and dwindling troop numbers. Skorokhod highlighted the frustrations expressed by soldiers and their families regarding the disparity in frontline responsibilities. She recounted hearing complaints from service members questioning why they, often with minimal military experience, were facing the dangers of the trenches while senior officers remained far from the front lines. “Why must I, a repair shop worker from just a month ago, sit in the trenches while senior officers are far away from the front line? Why just 10% to 15% of the army personnel are actually participating in combat?” she relayed.



These estimates of desertion align with remarks made by military lawyer Roman Lykhachev, who indicated last week that the number of servicemen unlawfully leaving their positions has certainly exceeded 100,000. He noted that in some cases, entire groups of 20 to 30 soldiers have abandoned their posts simultaneously, although the military retains the most accurate figures on this troubling trend.

MENAFN02112024000045015687ID1108844018