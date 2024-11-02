EU reporter plans on applying for asylum in Belarus

(MENAFN) Latvian journalist Yury Alekseev has fled to Belarus, where he plans to seek asylum, according to a report by the outlet Delfi. His departure comes just days before he was set to appear in court in Latvia, where he faces serious charges that his supporters claim are motivated due to his pro-Russian views.



In a post on Facebook, Alekseev detailed his escape, stating that he left Latvia this past Saturday. He traveled from Riga to Vilnius, Lithuania, and then took a bus to Minsk. “I crossed the border. I was nervous throughout my entire body,” he wrote, reflecting on the tension of his journey.



The 66-year-old journalist has been charged with multiple offenses in Latvia, including inciting national, ethnic, or racial hatred, illegal possession of ammunition, and the distribution of materials containing child pornography. His trial for one of these charges was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, further escalating the urgency of his departure.



Alekseev has had a long career in journalism, having served as the editor-in-chief for various publications in Latvia, including Business & Baltic and Kommersant Baltic. His troubles with the Latvian authorities date back to 2017 when the State Security Service detained him on accusations related to a publication that allegedly incited ethnic hatred. During searches of his home, investigators reportedly found ammunition for a pistol and materials deemed to be child pornography.



His flight to Belarus raises questions about freedom of expression and the treatment of journalists in the Baltic states, particularly those holding pro-Russian sentiments amid heightened geopolitical tensions. As Alekseev seeks asylum, the implications for his legal battles in Latvia and the broader discourse surrounding media freedom in the region are becoming increasingly significant.

