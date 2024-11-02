EU nations criticize Orban due to Georgia trip

(MENAFN) A coalition of European Union countries has expressed strong disapproval of Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban's recent visit to Georgia, labeling it as “premature” in light of the controversial parliamentary held in the ex-Soviet nation over the weekend. In a joint statement released on Monday, 13 EU member states, including key players like Germany and France, condemned the elections for alleged violations of “international norms for free and fair elections.”

According to the Central Electoral Commission of Georgia, the ruling party, Georgian Dream, which aims to maintain pragmatic relations with Russia, secured 54% of the votes in the elections. However, pro-Western opposition parties and the country's French-born president, Salome Zourabichvili, have refused to acknowledge the election results, accusing Georgian Dream of electoral fraud.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) reported that while no systemic voting irregularities were observed, there were some incidents of vote-buying and pressure exerted on public sector workers. In response to the situation, both the United States and certain EU nations have called for a thorough investigation into the alleged electoral violations.

The 13 EU states voiced their concerns regarding the political climate in Georgia, urging for “an impartial inquiry of complaints.” They specifically criticized Orban’s visit, asserting, “He does not speak on behalf of the EU.”

Orban, who currently holds the rotating six-month presidency of the Council of the EU, was the first foreign leader to visit Georgia following the elections. During his speech in Tbilisi on Tuesday, he expressed his support for the Georgian Dream party's victory, commending them for “not allowing the country to become a second Ukraine.” He further stated that, based on reports from international observers, he deemed the election to be fair and democratic.

This diplomatic rift highlights the tensions within the EU regarding the legitimacy of the Georgian elections and raises questions about the direction of Georgian politics, particularly in the context of its relationships with both the West and Russia. As the situation develops, the responses from EU member states and the international community will be pivotal in shaping Georgia's political landscape moving forward.

