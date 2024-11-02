Arab League Urges Britain To Recognize Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- The Arab League called on the UK and all countries which did not recognize Palestinian state to take this move in support of peace.

Issuing a statement on Saturday on the 107th anniversary of Balfour Declaration, the League's Secretariat confirmed that the everlasting, inclusive and fair peace could be achieved only through ending Israeli of all Arab and Palestinian territories occupied in 1967, and establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The Baflour's anniversary comes this year while Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank have been facing genocide and attacks committed by Israeli occupation for more than one year.

These attacks martyred more than 43,000 people and wounded over 100,000 others, most of whom are women and children, in addition to destroying civil infrastructure, buildings and hospitals, it said.

The statement also asked the international community and the Security Council to take their responsibilities and put pressure on Israel occupation to halt its aggression on Gaza and allow all humanitarian aid to meet Gazans' needs.

The Balfour Declaration still an injury in humanitarian conscience, and it led to Nakba and prevented Palestinian people from their inalienable rights to freedom and independence.

Continued attacks by Israeli occupation is evidence that the international community is unable to face Israeli occupation and protect Palestinian people as well as compel Israel to be compatible with the principles of international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions, it pointed out.

The Balfour Declaration was issued by the British Government in 1917 announcing support for establishing a "national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine. (end)

