Saudi Arabia Concerned Over Rising Violence In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflict in Sudan and the escalation of violence that affected civilians, including women and children.

In a statement published by the official news agency (SPA) on Saturday, the kingdom condemned the recent violence in Sudan's eastern Gezira state, which killed and a number of civilians, noting that such actions are a violation of international law.

Saudi Arabia called on clashing parties to abide by the Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians, signed in May 2023, as well as facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need. (end)

as







MENAFN02112024000071011013ID1108843821