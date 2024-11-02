Russian Army Loses Another 1,270 Soldiers In Ukraine In Past Day
11/2/2024 5:13:46 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 2, 2024 amount to nearly 697,680 invaders, including another 1,270 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,170 enemy tanks (+8 in the past day), 18,487 armored combat vehicles (+17), 20,076 artillery systems (+37), 1,244 multiple launch rocket systems, 994 air defense systems, 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 18,117 unmanned aerial vehicles (+28), 2,628 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 28,114 motor vehicles (+76), and 3,583 special equipment units (+4).
Information is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 1 as of 22:00, 126 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the front.
