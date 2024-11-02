Trump, Harris Intensify Campaigns Four Days Before US Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- United States presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald intensified their campaign moves as the approach next Tuesday, in which Americans will elect the 47th president of the US.

Harris held two campaign rallies on Friday evening in the swing state of Wisconsin, while Trump held two rallies, one in the same state and the other in the swing state of Michigan, which is a stronghold for Arab voters.

During these campaign rallies, the two candidates tried to attract undecided voters in swing states, unlike states such as New York, which supports Democrats, and Texas, which supports the Republicans.

For her part, Harris pledged during her campaign speech in Wisconsin to work on supporting the middle class and providing tax cuts for them.

For his part, Trump renewed his pledges during his election speech in the same state to reform the immigration system and border security, which he accused Harris of corrupting.

He said that on the first day of his potential presidency, he would end the invasion of illegal immigrants.

American voters will vote on November 5 to choose a successor to current President Joe Biden, who withdrew from the elections last July after great pressure from Democrats. (end)

asj









MENAFN02112024000071011013ID1108843710