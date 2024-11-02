Masood Backs Babar Azam’S 'Break' From Test Cricket To Regain Form

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Pakistan's Test captain, Shan Masood, believes that Babar Azam's "break" from the Test squad will help him return to form, rather than harm his confidence or career. Babar, one of Pakistan's most prominent players, was omitted from the squad for the last two Tests against England following a prolonged dry spell. Despite missing Babar's presence, Pakistan claimed the series 2-1.

Speaking on the BBC's Stumped show, Masood praised Babar's capabilities, calling him "one of the best batsmen in the world" and adding that“sometimes, people need a break.”

"I think he's one of the best batsmen in the world. I'm nobody to [say he doesn't have] a future," Masood told the BBC Stumped radio programme. "He has every quality to be one of the greatest batsmen in Test cricket. He's always there or thereabouts in the rankings. Sometimes, people need a break."

With Babar's return to Pakistan's national side confirmed for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia, there's optimism surrounding his future in Tests. The series will feature three ODIs, and while Pakistan has been absent from 50-over international action, Babar's journey through leadership changes and recent challenges keeps him at the forefront. While Pakistan's Test squad moves on without him for now, Masood believes the time away will help Babar“come back a stronger player.”

Reflecting on Babar's previous successes, Masood recalled his innings against South Africa in 2018, which marked Babar's rise in Test cricket. Pakistan's next Test series will be against South Africa, the same team Babar faced when he initially took over as Test captain and led Pakistan to a historic 2-0 series win.

"I think this break will do him a great deal of benefit and he'll come back a stronger player," Masood said. "There's no harm in being pulled out at times and having a breather. He's played a lot of cricket and gone through a lot, and he'll always be one of the main batsmen to play for Pakistan."

The recent series win has also brought new challenges to the Pakistan Test side under Masood's leadership, with structural changes in the coaching and selection team.

Head coach Jason Gillespie, rebranded as a "matchday strategist," expressed dissatisfaction with the redefined role, stating that it wasn't what he had "originally signed up for." White-ball coach Gary Kirsten, meanwhile, recently resigned after also experiencing the revamped setup. Masood, however, remains focused on the team, noting that he has a strong relationship with the selectors and prefers to emphasize collective success.

"People in Pakistan are quick to give success to individuals," he said. "To make one person a hero. I think it's always going to be a collective thing. I'd rather pass credit onto everyone else; it was a collective decision. When we sat down together in our first meeting, we were on the same page. We said 'we need to take 20 wickets, how do we take 20 wickets?'

The win against England came with a few awkward media moments for Masood as well. Following the victory, he found himself in a tense exchange with commentator Ramiz Raja, who pointedly referenced Masood's six-match losing streak as captain. The interaction quickly went viral, leading to widespread criticism of Raja. Masood, though, handled the situation with characteristic composure, saying, "We thought playing on a used pitch, playing three spinners - that, we thought, would benefit us greatly. I've worked with three different setups in my tenure so far. My first series in Australia was different, the Bangladesh series was different, and then we've had this group of people that were involved in selection and leadership. I've been on the same page with them so far. At the end of the day, it's about Pakistan cricket, and we're very fortunate that the entire collective came together."

Masood's commitment to a team-first mentality and his support for Babar's break reflect a cohesive approach to leadership, with an eye on long-term gains for Pakistan cricket. "At the end of the day, it's about Pakistan cricket, and we're very fortunate that the entire collective came together," he said, marking a renewed focus on unity and strategy as Pakistan builds momentum for the future.