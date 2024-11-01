The US Announces New Strategy To Help It Dominate The AI Race
Date
11/1/2024 11:10:59 PM
President Biden has rolled out a new plan aimed at enabling the U.S. to harness AI for national security purposes amid a global race that is seeing different countries scrambling to tap this new technology for their own interests. He outlined his plans in an
NSM
(National Security Memo) that centered on artificial intelligence, emphasizing that the U.S. government should be at the forefront of AI development in order to ensure that it is secure, safe and trustworthy.
He called upon American agencies to strengthen their supply chains of Semiconductor chips, integrate considerations of AI into any new technology plans they have while also making it a priority to gather intelligence on any foreign entities making attempts to thwart the U.S. from taking the lead in...
