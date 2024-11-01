Stefanchuk, U.S. Congress Members Discuss Ukraine's Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk and members of a bipartisan delegation of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress, including Chairman of the Armed Services Committee Mike Rogers, Co-Chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus Mike Quigley and Congressman Jerry Carl, have discussed the provision of additional air defense systems to Ukraine.

Stefanchuk announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"I thanked [the U.S. delegation] for their visit to Kyiv and for the bipartisan and bicameral support of the Congress. I separately noted the value of additional U.S. funds for Ukraine's security, which helped stabilize the financial system and the front. I expressed my gratitude to the U.S. Congress for the initiatives designed to expand the list of types of weapons being provided to Ukraine," he said.

Stefanchuk stressed that "Ukrainian cities suffer from Russian terror every day and every night" and "thanked the U.S. for the air defense systems provided, thanks to which it was possible to save hundreds of lives."

At the same time, he said that "additional air defense systems are our priority. We also need long-range missiles, artillery and ammunition."

"In addition, permission for the full use of the weapons provided to us is important for Ukraine, especially obtaining consent to destroy sites and objects on Russian territory from which attacks are carried out on Ukrainian cities," Stefanchuk said.

He also focused on defense support for Ukraine in 2025.

"I expect the U.S. Congress to make a respective decision," Stefanchuk said.

The parties also focused on each point of a victory plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.