'The Carpenter' Movie Celebrates Wide National Theatrical Release

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- “The Carpenter,” one of the most original cinematic takes on the life and legacy of Jesus Christ before he began his ministry, rolls out this weekend to more than 500 screens nationwide. The widely-anticipated film is directed by Garrett Batty (“The Saratov Approach” and“Faith of Angels”) and co-written by Kameron Krebs. The film follows a MMA-style fighter whose life is changed forever when he meets a mysterious and kind carpenter from Nazareth.Krebs, who was also cast as the lead in the film, plays a fighter named Oren who's called to a mission he doesn't yet understand. Oren is an adopted orphan whose career as a scrappy fighter leads him to the city of Nazareth in Galilee. There he meets Yeshua, the carpenter who takes Oren under his professional and spiritual wing. As they serve their community side-by-side, this mortal fighter and the immortal Son of God become more than just a gifted carpenter and apprentice. Before long, Oren realizes that their friendship will become the most important of his earthly life - and the next.“I am both humbled and proud of this film,” Krebs said when considering the national opening.“There's something so beautiful about characters who transform and find redemption, especially in the most unexpected ways. Imagine being mentored by none other than Jesus Christ! I'm thankful that premiere audiences have fallen in love with these characters, and it's gratifying beyond belief to see the film take flight this weekend.”Krebs, who also serves as a producer on the picture, described the unique approach they felt so inspired to take.“We promise audiences have never seen anything like 'The Carpenter.' It's the marriage of MMA-style fighting, with a fierce, metal soundtrack, all wrapped into a Biblical setting. I knew from day one on set that this film was a once-in-a-career opportunity that I'd never forget. I think our entire cast and exceptional crew would agree.”“The Carpenter” is a true family affair. Kameron's brother Kaulin co-stars and Kenny Krebs, their father, served as a co-writer and the sole executive producer. Each man believes the film will stand as a testimony from their family to the world, and represents how they'd all want to be remembered.From their offices in Texas, Krebs reminisced on the journey from concept to 500 screens.“What a ride it's been for 'The Carpenter.' From a simple idea that began ten years ago while building a shed with my dad, to a national release in most major U.S. cities. Heaven has helped us create a truly unconventional parable, an action-packed storyline, and a faith-promoting movie-going experience.”Batty and Krebs believe the film represents both indie and Christian filmmaking as its best.“The movie marketplace is full of so much material that distracts from Jesus,” Batty said.“We're grateful that our passion project gets to stand side by side with other recent faith-based films.”Together, these filmmaking friends extended an invitation to audiences old and young to experience the movie and consider whether one man's faith can change the world. Speaking for the entire production, Batty offered their collective belief that Jesus indeed has the power to change anyone into something better than we ever imagine.“One man, one mission, one choice could change everything. Jesus does that in our movie, and he does it every single day to every single one of us,” Batty said.WATCH: Official“The Carpenter” trailer.For tickets, locations, and more information, please visit .MEDIA CONTACTS:Kevin Loughery...317-523-5800

