Bosch Security Systems To Open New Engineering Development Center In Lincoln, Nebraska

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Bosch Security Systems opens a new engineering center in Lincoln, NE, fostering innovation in broadcast & public safety tech. Join the ribbon-cutting Nov. 6.

- Kevin Moore, Director of Engineering and TechnologyBURNSVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bosch Security Systems has signed a multi-year lease for a new state-of-the-art engineering development center in Lincoln, Nebraska. The new facility, which became operational on September 23, 2024, will officially celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2:45 p.m. on November 6, 2024.The center will replace the company's previous facility, allowing Bosch to bring back 25 essential employees while holding a total workforce of 45. This move safeguards the critical expertise needed for the continued advancement of the Telex Radio Dispatch and RTS Intercom segments.The modern facility provides ample space for growth and is strategically located near the University of Nebraska, Lincoln campus, offering unique opportunities for partnerships and internships with the university.“The decision to establish the new engineering center in Lincoln was made to retain our highly skilled engineering team and ensure a seamless transition in supporting our product development,” said Kevin Moore, Director of Engineering and Technology.“With this new facility, we're committed to driving innovation within broadcast media and public safety.”The new development center will continue to focus on innovating products for the broadcast media and emergency dispatch sectors, including fire, police, and medical services, in line with Bosch's growth strategy in key industries while maintaining a strong local presence.Bosch's strategic move highlights the organization's dedication to revitalizing the local economy by bringing jobs back to the area, fostering community and university partnerships-all while supporting long-term regional development for strategic growth.For more information about the ribbon-cutting event or the new facility, please contact Kate-Madonna Quast at ... or (612) 501-7986.About RTSRTS is an industry leader in the design and manufacture of intercom solutions. From the Advanced Digital Audio Matrix systems used to coordinate major network broadcasts of the world's largest events to small-format systems used for in-house productions, RTS is dedicated to innovating the future of global communications. To learn more, visit .About TELEXTelex Radio Dispatch systems provide the ultimate in scalable, reliable, and interoperable ROIP/VOIP communication solutions for mission-critical environments. Supporting the widest range of RF technologies-such as conventional, DMR, NXDN, and P25-Telex also offers unparalleled customization, integrating with existing systems to meet the unique needs of sectors like public safety, transportation, and government. Learn more at Telex Radio Dispatch.

