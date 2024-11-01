ALOFT Modifies A BBJ2 With New CMS System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ALOFT AeroArchitects is pleased to announce the successful redelivery of a 737-800 Business Jet (BBJ2).

GEORGETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During the aircraft visit, ALOFT replaced an obsolete CMS/IFE system with a Collins Venue CMS/IFE, which included removing and replacing all existing LRUs and switch panels with Collins switch panels and modifying the interior to accommodate the new equipment.The delivery also features the integration of versatile lighting solutions stemming from the ALOFT recent collaboration with Spectrum Networks. The newly installed lighting solutions included standard general illumination LED lighting solutions as well as FAR-UVC enabled options in fixed and directional formats. The beauty of these lighting products is that they are completely customizable to pre-existing previous generation lighting while delivering optimal illumination with the built in ability to activate FAR-UVC protection in the future. Spectrum The customized nature of the design, while built to endure harsh and long term use conditions, can be integrated seamlessly with industry leading lead times and minimized aircraft downtime.The project was certified by the internal ALOFT Organizational Designation Authorization (ODA), which issued the FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the modifications and was validated in parallel by the customer's local airworthiness authority. The aircraft also completed a large maintenance event which occurred during the modification to make the visit an efficient one with minimized ground time.As with all Boeing Business Jets, this BBJ2 includes the previously installed ALOFT Auxiliary Fuel System (AFS). The AFS can be installed in various tank configurations of any 737-800 aircraft with modular installation groups in both the forward and/or aft cargo compartments. This BBJ2 has a 6-tank configuration that can hold over 3,000 gallons of additional fuel, extending its range by more than 1,500 nautical miles.About ALOFT AeroArchitects:ALOFT AeroArchitects, located at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Delaware, excels in completions, inspections, overhauls, maintenance, and auxiliary fuel system installations for large cabin Head of State, VVIP, and commercial derivative/government aircraft. The company's facilities include an FAA Part 145 Repair Station, STC & PMA ODA/Engineering Services, and aircraft systems manufacturing. Additionally, ALOFT is an authorized Boeing BBJ Service Center. Their manufacturing team and ODA and Engineering Services support detailed design, and complex certification needs for projects worldwide. The company holds maintenance authorizations and ratings from the FAA, EASA, U.A.E. GCAA, Bermuda DCA, and other global regulatory bodies.

