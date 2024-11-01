ALLEN MEDIA GROUP CONTINUES EXPANSION WITH 10 'LOCAL NOW' FAST CHANNELS ON THE ROKU CHANNEL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allen Group just announced that it has expanded its mission to deliver the best local news, weather, entertainment and sports with the launch of 10 Local Now FAST channels on The Roku Channel

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allen Media Group (AMG) announced today that it has expanded its mission to deliver the best local news, weather, entertainment and sports with the launch of 10 Local Now FAST channels on The Roku Channel. With The Roku Channel being a top 3 app on the Roku platform, this partnership brings Local Now's real-time local news, weather, traffic sports and lifestyle content to one of the largest streaming platforms on the planet. The 10 city-specific Local Now channels available on The Roku Channel now include:

●Birmingham - Anniston - Tuscaloosa, Alabama

●Columbus, Ohio

●Greenville - Spartanburg - Asheville - Anderson, The Carolinas

●Indianapolis, Indiana

●Kansas City, Missouri

●Louisville, Kentucky

●Las Vegas, Nevada

●Memphis, Tennessee

●New Orleans, Louisiana

●Salt Lake City, Utah

The Local Now FAST channels are a one-of-a-kind channel produced by a team of technologists and journalists. The channels feature 24/7 news powered by the Local Now newsroom, a nationwide local affiliate network, strategic news partners and proprietary news technology that generates 500,000 video stories per day. By partnering with hundreds of news organizations and entertainment providers, Local Now offers a wide variety of content that is continuously updated to reflect the needs of local communities.

The Local Now FAST channels programming lineup is updated throughout the day with original news stories, reports from newsrooms across the country and curation from hundreds of news and entertainment partners. Local Now FAST channels also incorporate curated content from local news partners including ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

“Local Now is the largest local news streamer in the country with the most robust local channels available, and its mission is to ensure viewers have instant access to the news, weather, entertainment, sports and local content that matter most to them,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group.“This partnership with Roku allows Local Now to fulfill our mission of delivering free, localized streaming content to their millions of subscribers.”

In addition to the 10 newly launched Local Now FAST channels, The Roku Channel continues to carry other Allen Media Group channels, including HBCU Go and theGrio. Roku users also have access to the full portfolio of AMG apps, including Local Now, The Weather Channel, HBCU Go and Sports.

ABOUT THE LOCAL NOW FAST CHANNEL

Local Now is a channel offering local weather, traffic, news, entertainment and sports content, all in one place. A unique viewing experience, powered by the best content providers, delivering real-time information, when and how you want it. It is powered by the same technology as the Allen Media Group free streaming platform Local Now, which is the leading free streaming service for local news, entertainment, and sports in America, delivering localized content to 223 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios.

ABOUT THE ROKU CHANNEL

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 400 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is also available in Mexico, Canada, and the U.K.

