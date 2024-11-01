Fall In Love With Pumpkin: Cold Stone Creamery® Brings Back Pumpkin Pie In The Skytm For The Season!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cold Stone Creamery® ( ) is thrilled to celebrate the return of the season's ultimate comfort dessert, Pumpkin Pie in the SkyTM! For a limited time, from November 1 to November 30, fall fanatics can cozy up with this delectable flavor, filled with nostalgic tastes of Thanksgiving. These pumpkin-packed treats are made with the finest ingredients, ensuring every bite brings warmth, spice, and everything nice.

These seasonal favorites feature two ways to indulge in rich and creamy Pumpkin Ice Cream at Cold Stone®:

Pumpkin Ice Cream is Back!

Pumpkin Pie in the SkyTM CreationTM: Pumpkin Ice Cream mixed with Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Whipped Topping and Caramel. It's the perfect way to savor fall flavors on a cozy day.

Pumpkin Pie: Pumpkin Ice Cream in a Graham Cracker Pie Crust, topped with Cinnamon Frosting and garnished with Chocolate Leaves. It's the ultimate dessert for your Thanksgiving table.

"Pumpkin Pie in the SkyTM has become a seasonal staple for many of our guests," said Courtney Maxedon, Vice President of Marketing & Digital Strategy at Kahala BrandsTM, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "From family gatherings to chilly autumn nights, these desserts capture the warmth and comfort of the season in every scoop and slice."

Don't miss the chance to cozy up with these limited-time pumpkin treats available now through November 30, 2024.

Promotional Flavors:

Pumpkin Ice Cream

Promotional CreationsTM:

Pumpkin Pie in the SkyTM - Pumpkin Ice Cream, Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Whipped Topping & Caramel

Promotional Pie:

Pumpkin Pie - Pumpkin Ice Cream in a Graham Cracker Pie Crust topped with Cinnamon Frosting & Chocolate Leaves

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala BrandsTM, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit



SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery

