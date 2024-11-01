MOVEMBER KICKS OFF THEIR 2024 CAMPAIGN:

The Mustache is Calling

Los Angeles, Calif . – The hairy month has arrived, and Movember is excited to be kicking off its 21st campaign to help shine a light on some of the most pressing issues facing men today - mental health, prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. Come Mo 1 (the day formerly known as November 1st), the Iconic Mustache will once again sprout up to start life-saving conversations about men's health.

And it couldn't be more timely, as American men continue to face significant health challenges. They have shorter life expectancies and higher rates of premature death compared to women and are more likely to die by suicide, to engage in high-risk behaviors such as substance misuse, and to experience social isolation. Men often have poorer health literacy than women, which makes them less likely to seek preventative healthcare when they need it. Collectively, these factors contribute to a culture of poor physical and mental health among boys and men.

The reasons behind these health disparities are complex and multifaceted – socioeconomics, access to healthcare, race, and sexuality, all play a role. But the problem isn't insurmountable. Movember is committed to tackling these issues head-on with proactive health initiatives that empower men to take charge of their health and seek support when needed. As one of the largest non-governmental investors in men's health programs globally, Movember is uniquely positioned to lead the charge - and we have been.

If you trace back the leaps in men's health over the last two decades, chances are, Movember played a part. Like getting more men talking more about their mental health, or funding breakthrough tests and treatments for prostate cancer, which have now become the gold standard of care. It happened thanks to Movember's society of movers, growers and party-throwers coming together, growing together, and uniting under the belief that healthier men lead to a healthier world.

Funds raised during the hairy month of Movember (and all year round) go towards innovative men's health research and world-class interventions that seek to address men's health issues and improve outcomes. Here is some of the ground-breaking work we have funded this year:



Movember invests $100 million in the new 'Movember Men's Health Institute'

Movember : LuPSMA shows promise as first-line treatment for prostate cancer: A Peter Mac study, part-funded by Movember, leads to a break-through in the treatment of early-stage prostate cancer.

Movember pledges AUD $59.5 million to improving the health and well-being of Indigenous men around the world

Movember invests $750,000 into Laureus Sport for Good programs in Chicago and New York City . Movember's funding will focus on breaking down barriers to sports participation in underserved communities, establishing pathways for youth to engage in sporting environments more easily. The initiative is designed to enhance mental health outcomes and equip American youth with essential skills to navigate challenges during their formative years.

Movember-funded project tackles suicide among US firefighters

Movember-funded testicular cancer project hits another milestone Making Connections initiative aimed at improving mental health and wellbeing for men and boys in the US. Movember is partnering with community-based coalitions that work with either Men and Boys of Color, or military service members, veterans, and their families.

Getting involved is easy. Sign up at Movember.com or download the Movember app. Choose to Grow, Move, Host or Mo Your Own Way and start raising funds and awareness for men's health.

WAYS TO GET INVOLVED THIS MOVEMBER